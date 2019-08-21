New black sand beaches formed from 2018 Kilauea eruptions

New black sand beaches have been discovered in Kapoho on Hawaii Island. They are the result of the 2018 Kilauea eruptions, and the beaches are still forming.
The new beaches are about an hour hike toward the Kumukahi lighthouse, though county officials warn people about the dangers of checking them out.
“That area has some large tracks of private property,” County Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno said. “Once the roads are constructed, then that’s public access. Then everybody will have a right of way down there.”
Though people have the legal right to go to the coast, Magno warns of the natural dangers of still-forming volcanic beaches: unstable ground that can be hazardous for falls, deceptively sharp lava rock, and collapsing cliffs on the coastline.
“That area will be a long way from any kind of support if [you] get into trouble,” Magno said.