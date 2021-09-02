Newest Marvel movie Director, Maui native, Destin Daniel Cretton talks major stepping stone for diversity in film industry

Decades ago, martial artist Bruce Lee was denied the lead role in a television series he helped create. Today, Asian-Americans in the film industry still face limited opportunities to work. Enter Maui boy Destin Daniel Cretton, director of a movie that may change all that–“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” with a predominantly Asian cast.

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens in theaters on Friday.