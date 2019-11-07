Mixed Plate’s 35th Anniversary: Ganbei in the Tibetan Highlands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was in 1984 when KHON2 debuted a new feature series called Pamela Young’s Mixed Plate.

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, KHII will air several encore presentations in November of Mixed Plate’s Emmy-winning programs.

For this feature, Pamela Young is on a journey in the Tibetan Highlands.

Tradition is a big part of the feast. One toasts one’s host with a ganbei and baizhou, a potent liquor. The host then returns the toast and makes the rounds to each guest.

A great deal of ganbeing almost always ends up in song.

Walks down memory lane with Mixed Plate will air Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on KHII and again on Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on KHII.