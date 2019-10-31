Mixed Plate: The anniversary of the Cazimero’s history-making concert in NYC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s two hours before showtime.

The house is nearly sold out despite the fact that many New Yorkers thought these were the brothers Karamajaf, a Russian juggling act.

“They don’t know who we are here,” said entertainer Robert Cazimero. “They don’t know, I mean the Japanese they don’t know who we are either but they didn’t know who we were in a different language.”

Local style, you show up with your instruments, you plug in, your play.

“When you’re in New York City you can plug nothing in,” he said. “Everything has to be done by them. We just got on stage and hoped that everything was plugged in, which it wasn’t. One of my dancers, had walked into the hall and was already on stage and he was doing his chanting and blessing the four corners of the room, and I thought to myself, ‘Wow if we’re going to do it our style, then you chant next, and you chant next and I’ll chant next so that the room was infused with Hawaii,’ and with that white light that we find so important for who we are and what we do.”

Carnegie has hosted Issak Stern, Duke Ellington the Beatles and now the Brothers Cazimero.

We sat down with Robert nearly thirty years after that history-making concert.

“First of all, we all look so young,” Robert said. “Wow, I would pay to go and see that performance. I’d love to. I’d love to be able to sing like that and with Roland too. That’s pretty historic I think. I’m very happy to see that again, I hope a lot of people watch this and realize your dreams can come true.”