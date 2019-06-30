Mixed Plate: Hawaii’s floral industry

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii’s flower growers face foreign competition, bad weather, and many other challenges each year.

On Mixed Plate, Pamela Young sees how the industry is working to increase demand right here at home.

Pastel roses and baby’s breath; staples of the bridal bouquet.

But Hawaii growers are pushing tropical nouveau.

“Tropical nouveau is blending tropicals with temperate flowers,” said International Floral Designer Hitomi Gillam.

Temperate flowers are those grown in milder climates.

At a floral design workshop at flora dec this week, florists and amateur arrangers learned how to artfully combine the two.

“To use flowers we grow here is much more sustainable,” said Florist Kathleen Yoshinaga.

It’s all in the mechanics, say instructors.

Whether chicken wire, foam, sticks or stones, the foundation determines the shape and stability of an arrangement. And the choice of flowers creates the mood and flow.

The workshop, sponsored by State Agriculture, UH Manoa and Hawaii county, drew participants from the mainland, south pacific, Canada and here in the islands.