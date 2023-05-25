HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 120 thousand Buddhists in more than a dozen temples in Hawaii are honoring the man born Siddharta Gautama 2,567 years ago.

The ceremonies and offerings will be different but the reverence for the philosopher, later named Buddha, or Enlightened One, is shared by all who adhere to his teachings.

“He wanted to seek the true meaning of life,” said Shirley Lum, Fo Guang Shan elder.

The actual birthday falls on a different day every year, depending on the lunar calendar. This year, celebrations will continue through the week.

Traditional rites conclude with scented water bathing the image of the baby Buddha, his right hand pointing to the earth, to which we are bound and the left hand pointing to the heavens and the spiritual ideal to which we aspire.

“Bathing Buddha is a cleansing of one’s soul,” said Lum.

Meanwhile, the nuns and volunteers prepare a birthday feast of vegetarian food.

“The vegetarian is one of the precepts of non-killing.”

Despite a worldwide congregation of 500 million, Buddhism is not technically a religion. It is considered a philosophy that encourages kindness and mindfulness, which these devotees believer are the first steps to solving the problems of human existence.

“We have troubles but if we let go of desires, we develop compassion and can find peace,” said the Venerable Hui Chan of Fo Guan Shan, Kaohsiung.