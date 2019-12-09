Chef Roy Yamaguchi cooks steak and lobster aboard the U.S.S. Hawaii

Of all the Nisei recruits during World War II, the boys from Hawaii had the toughest adjustment to make to military life. Besides the weather and language differences on the mainland, Hawaii soldiers found the food literally hard to swallow.

Twas a rude culinary awakening in boot camp. The MRE or meal, ready-to-eat was a self-contained field ration, often dehydrated, often of unknown origin.

Host Pamela Young joins Master Chef Roy Yamaguchi aboard the U.S.S. Hawaii.

Lunch on the U.S.S. Hawaii on this day is steak and lobster, prepared by Master Chef Roy Yamaguchi. It makes you want to join the Navy, doesn’t it?