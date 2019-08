The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man on Maui. Gary Hoffman, pictured above, has been missing since August 23rd. He was last seen in the Ulupalakua Ranch area.

Hoffman is 6’4″ tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Gary Hoffman is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.