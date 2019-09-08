Lane closures on Kūhiō Highway in Līhu‘e set for Sept. 8 to 13

There will be lane closures on Kūhiō Highway on the outermost southbound lane between Eha Street and Ahukini Road and the innermost southbound lane between Ahukini Road and Hardy Street.

Traffic will be modified from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night beginning Sunday evening, Sept. 8th, and ending Friday morning, Sept. 13th, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to allow the Wastewater Management Division to perform maintenance work on the sewer system in the area.

Two-way traffic will be maintained. Motorists should drive with caution, expect delays, and adjust their travel times as needed.