Local radio show and podcast It’s Lit will host a free event tonight at The Manifest in Honolulu from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

Co-hosted by “PhDJ” Anjali Roy and artist Jocelyn Kapumealani Ng, the event will showcase local writers who will read excerpts from their work accompanied by music.

It’s Lit was launched in 2015 and airs every Wednesday. Tonight’s event will be at The Manifest, located at 32 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817.