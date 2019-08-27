Hawaii Island Police ask the public’s help to locate wanted man

Hawaii Island Police are asking the public to help them locate Robert K. Pahio, a 33-year-old man wanted for outstanding warrants and questioning in regards to an attempted murder investigation.

Pahio frequents the Puna and Hilo areas. He is described as being 5’9″, 268 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Pahio, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those who may have information regarding the location of Pahio are asked to call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311, or contact Detective Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2379 or via email at frank.mohica@hawaiicounty.gov.