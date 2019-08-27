Hawaii Island 2nd grader wins grand prize in the statewide 2019 Summer Reading Program

A Waimea Elementary School second-grade student won the grand prize drawing in the statewide 2019 Summer Reading Program, sponsored by the Hawaii State Public Library System and Alaska Airlines.

Out of 19,800 people of all ages eligible for the prize — four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies — Gianna Zarley of Waimea Elementary School had her name drawn. Zarley is a patron of Thelma Parker Public and School Library.

The program’s theme was “A Universe of Stories.” Hawaii’s public libraries encouraged readers of all ages to learn about space, science fiction, the ancient Polynesian skill of wayfinding, and Hawaii’s role in astronomical research and discovery. Thousands of participants enjoyed books, ebooks, audiobooks, and more, logging a collective total of over 16.3 million minutes read.