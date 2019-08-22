Gas prices up a penny in Honolulu, still lower than they were a year ago

The average price of gas in Honolulu went up last week, but only by a single penny. The average price for a gallon of regular in Honolulu is $3.54, up one cent from last week but still nine cents lower than this time last year.

Prices in Hilo remained stable, averaging $3.78 per gallon, which is ten cents lower than last year. The average price in Kahului is $3.84 per gallon, the same as last week but a whopping 23 cents lower than this time last year. Lihue’s average price is also $3.84, up two cents from a month ago but 13 cents lower than last year.

The statewide average is $3.66 per gallon, which is 11 cents lower than this time last year.