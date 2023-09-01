Tourists enjoy at Waikiki beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 21, 2013. (Photo/Jwewl Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t gone through your closets to donate unneeded items to Maui’s fire survivors, then that is definitely at the top of our list of things to do this weekend.

But once you are done with that, here are some other activities to make the weekend experience fantastically fun.

Besides going to the beach or going on your favorite hike, there are lots of things to do around Hawaiʻi as you celebrate Labor Day.

Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September each year. Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers.

The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century socialist movement when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

For years, Labor Day was celebrated in New York, Oregon, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nebraska and Pennsylvania. But it wasn’t until 1894 that 23 more states had adopted the holiday; and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.

Today, fewer laborers have the day off to celebrate their achievements with more white-collar workers celebrating than blue-collar workers.

So, what fun things are going on around the islands for Labor Day weekend?

Friday, Sept 1

Oʻahu

The 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Gay Kickball Classic is taking place through the weekend at Kapiʻolani Park. There are a few perks for the athletes who end up competing in the tournament. The fun kicks off on Friday with an opening party at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand at 8 p.m.

The Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry is taking place at Bishop Museum. The art exhibition explores the genealogy of Hawaiian artistry, particularly through generational transmission of knowledge. Visitors experience the reaffirming practice and artwork from a Native Hawaiian perspective throughout the gallery.

John Choelo, Chapter II, Eddie and Rachel Faith will be performing at Tiki’s Bar & Grill in Waikīkī beginning at 1 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific University Women’s Volleyball vs Simon Fraser is taking place at The Shark Tank beginning at 5 p.m.

Live music with Kalau begins at 6 p.m. at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. A VJ dance party follows beginning at 9 p.m.

Contradance is taking place at Paradise Park beginning at 6 p.m. Organizers said that “all dances are called; beginners are welcome. No dance partner or experience is required. Bring a pair of comfortable shoes and a water bottle!”

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents Mendokusai beginning at 7 p.m. After losing his mother during the 2018 lava flow, Kūkunu has taken refuge in a new marriage. However, his daughter’s dangerous position at the forefront of the TMT controversy forces him to intervene, setting in motion a series of events which not all will survive.

Stanford University plays at University of Hawai’i beginning at 8 p.m.

Men In Grey Suits and the psychedelic sounds of 7 Pairs of Iron Shoes are performing at Proof Social Club beginning at 9 p.m.

Niki is performing at the Waikīkī Shell beginning at 7 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Island

Theater Camp is playing at the Palace Theater in Hilo beginning at 7 p.m. Veteran Director Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman Starring Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin Synopsis: Amos and Rebecca-Diane are lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn band together with the staff and students to stage a masterpiece and keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Free Hawaiian music and hula show at the Keauhou Shopping Center in their courtyard in Kona beginning at 6 p.m. It’s a block party in and outside the town’s art galleries and boutiques, with live music, gourmet “grab and go” food, and a chance to mingle with fellow art and culture lovers in the heart of Kona coffee country on the slopes of Hualalai.

Maui

Ukulele Lessons at The Shops is taking place at the Shops at Wailea beginning at 3 p.m. Led by an experienced ukulele instructor from Mele Ukulele, this class is fun and interactive. The complimentary ukulele class is part of The Shops at Wailea’s ongoing commitment to celebrate the aloha spirit and perpetuate Hawaii’s heritage through engaging and entertaining community events.

Kauaʻi

Aloha Friday Art Nights on Kress Street begins at 2 p.m. From music to murals, artists share their magic with the community in this free event.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Oʻahu

The 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Gay Kickball Classic continues beginning at 8 a.m. in Kapiʻolani Park.

The Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry continues at Bishop Museum beginning at 9 a.m.

Mendokusai continues at Kumu Kahua Theatre beginning at 7 p.m.

The Tantalus Triple Trek begins at 5:30 a.m.

Longs Drugs at Pearlridge Center is hosting a Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic beginning at 8 a.m.

Battleship Missouri Memorial to commemorate the end of World War II beginning at 9:02 a.m.

Lei Hulu Humupapa Workshop with Kawika Lum-Nelmida begins at 10 a.m. at Bishop Museum.

Creative Coping: Space is offering a free online poem making workshop beginning at 10 a.m.

Tangi, Kapono and RootsKai will be performing at Tiki’s Bar & Grill in Waikīkī beginning at 1 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific University Women’s Volleyball vs American International begins at 1 p.m.

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand hosts its weekly Catamaran ride. Meet at Hula’s lobby at 1:45 p.m. There is also live music with Johnny the Third that begins at 6 p.m. A VJ dance party follows beginning at 9 p.m.

Wayne Levin Exhibition “The Edge” begins at Polu Gallery Haleʻiwa at 3 p.m.

Vodka & Vinyl is taking place at Prince Waikīkī beginning at 4 p.m.

Koloa Rum is celebrating Labor Day Weekend at Hideout with live music beginning at 5 p.m.

War on the Wharves Hawaiʻi begins at 6 p.m. at Alohilani Resort & Spa. War on the Wharves 8, a charity boxing event, will cast Team Hawaiʻi v. Team Australia and New Zealand in the name of solidarity and brotherhood.

The Green with special guest Teddy Swims begins at 6 p.m. at the Waikīkī Shell.

Evan Khay – INDIE808 Performance Series at the Atherton beginning at 7 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific University Women’s Volleyball v. West Virginia State begins at 7 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Island

Nā Palapalai will be live at the Palace Theater beginning at 7 p.m.

The Annual Queen Lili’uokalani Outrigger Long-Distance Canoe Race kicks off in Kona beginning at 7:30 a.m. departing from Kailua Bay.

Poke & Seafood Festival in Kailua-Kona begins at Umeke’s Fish Market Bar & Grill beginning at 3 p.m.

Kauaʻi

Community Caring Day at the Lawai International Center begins at 9 a.m.

Hanalei Farmers’ Market is at Hale Halawai Ohana O Hanalei (Hanalei Community Center) beginning at 9 a.m.

The Princeville Farmers and Artist Market begins at 9:30 a.m. at Prince Albert Park in Princeville.

Old Kapaʻa Town 1st Saturday Art Walk is taking place in Old Kapaʻa Town beginning at 5 p.m. This is a free event.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Oʻahu

The 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Gay Kickball Classic continues beginning at 8 a.m. in Kapiʻolani Park.

The Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry continues at Bishop Museum beginning at 9 a.m.

Koloa Rum continues celebrating Labor Day Weekend at Hideout with brunch and live music beginning at 10 a.m.

Lei Hulu Humupapa Workshop with Kawika Lum-Nelmida continues beginning at 10 a.m. at Bishop Museum.

Mendokusai continues at Kumu Kahua Theatre beginning at 2 p.m.

Wayne Levin Exhibition “The Edge” continues at Polu Gallery Haleʻiwa at 3 p.m.

The Save A Horse Ride A Cowboy concert begins at 4 p.m. at The Doris Duke Theater. The Gay Menʻs Chorus of Honolulu present their next concert. Itʻll be a country music rodeo of your favorite tunes, with Susan Hawes, Tara Way and lots of surprises.

Mimosas & Marys Drag & Variety Show begins with live performances from some of Hawaii’s premier drag and burlesque performers. Seating begins at 2 p.m. A VJ dance party follows.

Lōkahi Kailua Market begins at 9 a.m.

29th Annual All British Car Day begins at 9 a.m. at the Waikīkī Shell.

Pearl City Shopping Center hosts the Craft and Gift Fair beginning at 10 a.m.

The Dave Young Band, Ellsworth & Friends and Sabbath Cannon will be performing at Tiki’s Bar & Grill in Waikīkī beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The 愛 (ai) ❤️ Maui begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi. Organizers said that 100% of proceeds will be donated to their non-profit beneficiaries.

Motown n’ More … Top Shelf Classics! is a narrated concert of hard-hitting faithful renditions. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Note Hawaiʻi.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night begins at 6:30 p.m. at Waikīkī Brewing Company in Kaka’ako.

A Rodeo Rave is taking place at Nextdoor beginning at 7 p.m.

Hawaiʻi Island

Volcano Farmers Market begins at 6 a.m. at Cooper Center.

Maui

The Green is performing with special guest Teddy Swims at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center/A&B Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m.

Learn Japanese Woodcut Ukiyo-E style with visiting artist Tania Arens at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Kauaʻi

continues at the Lawai International Center begins at 9 a.m.

The Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon begins at 6 a.m. in Poipu.

The Local Treasures Market begins at 9 a.m. at the Kauaʻi Veterans Center.

Plant Swap Sundays with Alakoko Shop begins at 10 a.m. Alakoko Shop in Līhuʻe.

Monday, Sept. 4 is Labor Day.

Oʻahu

The 2nd Annual Hawaiʻi Gay Kickball Classic continues beginning at 8 a.m. in Kapiʻolani Park.

The Ola Ka Noʻeau: Excellence in Hawaiian Artistry continues at Bishop Museum beginning at 9 a.m.

Koloa Rum continues celebrating Labor Day Weekend at Hideout with brunch and live music beginning at 10 a.m.

Lei Hulu Humupapa Workshop with Kawika Lum-Nelmida continues beginning at 10 a.m. at Bishop Museum.

continues at Kumu Kahua Theatre beginning at 2 p.m.

Wayne Levin Exhibition “The Edge” continues at Polu Gallery Haleʻiwa at 3 p.m.

Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand is hosting live music with Open Mic Night. This is open to all sorts of talent who wants to show off their talents. It’s followed by a VJ dance party and Mai Tai specials.

Derrek Lee, Mike Pirinha and Lava Groove will be performing at Tiki’s Bar & Grill in Waikīkī beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The East End Hot Rod Car Show begins at 2 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi Kai Towne Center.

Trivia Night at Wang Chungʻs Karaoke Bar begins at 7:30 p.m.

HPR Gen Listen Trivia Night is being hosted by Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room beginning at 6 p.m.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night is being hosted at Dixie Grill beginning at 7 p.m.

Trivia Night at Proof Social Club begins at 7 p.m.

The Waikīkī Roughwater Swim Committee is hosting the 52nd Annual Roughwater Swim. The 2.384-mile (3.84 km) race takes place on Monday, Sept. 4 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Sans Souci Beach between the Natatorium and Kaimana Beach Hotel. It finishes at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Duke Kahanamoku Beach at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel with elite division finishers expected to cross the finish near 9:15 a.m.

Hawaiʻi Island

Volcano Farmers Market continues beginning at 6 a.m. at Cooper Center.

Maui

Learn Japanese Woodcut Ukiyo-E style with visiting artist Tania Arens continues at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center beginning at 10 a.m.

Lei Po’o Making is taking place at The Shops at Wailea beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Kauaʻi

Community Caring Day continues at the Lawai International Center begins at 9 a.m.

So, get out there and have fun in your communities. This is a great time to reflect on your life and the future you are working toward.