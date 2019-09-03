Free virtual college tours happening next week for local high school students

College Fairs Online will hold a Virtual College Preview Week from September 9th-14th for local high school students. The event will help students learn how to apply for college and give them a chance to ask questions directly to representatives from many different colleges.

During the event, students will go online and be able to chat with reps about things such as financial aid and admission. Students will also learn about filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), preparing for college, as well as any other questions they may have.

To register for this free event go to www.collegefairsonline.com/students.