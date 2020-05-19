EXPLORE HAWAII

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
77°
Sign Up
Waipahu
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Hawaii Travel
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Motorcycle crash leaves 22-year-old hospitalized
Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball coach steps down
Hours long armed standoff, suicide attempt ends in …
Video
Flipped car in Ewa narrowly misses dog-walker, home
Video
Watch
KHON2 Newscasts
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball coach steps down
Top Stories
No. 4 Hawaii water polo continues winning ways
Hawaii’s Breiden Fehoko signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
Hawaii closer Connor Harrison delivers with deception
Hawaii beach volleyball win streak snapped at UCLA
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Food 2Go: Beastside Kitchen
Video
Top Stories
A great event for the ohana
Video
Top Stories
Edith Kanakaole Foundation
Video
Demetri Martin coming to Honolulu
Video
Catching up with Mark Yamanaka
Video
Family event to be held for autism awareness
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
The top events to attend on Oahu
Video
Top Stories
Experience personalized sleep with BedMart’s SmartMatch
Video
Discover Native American Traditions at Pow Wow this …
Video
Baci Bistro: A Taste of Italy in the Heart of Kailua
Video
This Event is Returning to Valley of The Temples
Video
Local
Remarkable Women 2023
Aloha Authentic
Honolulu Pride Rooted in Pride
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Hawaii United Okinawa Association
Laulima Giving Program
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Prince Lot Hula Festival
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Sign up for morning news
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
EXPLORE HAWAII
Clean water for Red Hill Elementary with AWG technology
Top EXPLORE HAWAII Headlines
This weekend we honor Prince Kūhiō
Meet the man behind bringing the Kūhiō Parade to Kapolei
Hawaiian Airlines to sponsor Prince Kūhiō Parade Broadcast
39th Great Aloha Run to have in-person, virtual options
Las Vegas vs. Miami Flyaway Contest 2021
Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week
More EXPLORE HAWAII
Zippy’s Thanksgiving Giveaway: Give Thanks to Others
Median single-family home price continues record …
QUIZ: How well do you know Presidential elections?
Digital Exclusive:Cookies against COVID-19 for First …
Digital Exclusive: Oahu Tattoo Artist is hoping shops …
Digital Exclusive: Laid-Off Baker creates ‘Shaka_Breadz’
Digital Exclusive:An Oahu Hair Stylist is sharing …
Trending Stories
Hours long armed standoff, suicide attempt ends in …
Flipped car in Ewa narrowly misses dog-walker, home
Motorcycle crash leaves 22-year-old hospitalized
HPD: Armed robberies on Oahu leave several victims …
Growing pile of trash alarms Pearl City residents