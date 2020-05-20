Digital Exclusive: Laid-Off Baker creates ‘Shaka_Breadz’

by:

Posted: / Updated:

@Khonnews

In this interview we hear from Carolyn with ‘Shaka_Breadz’. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, she is sharing her story of survival after being laid off from a local restaurant as a baker.

To help cope with the hardship, Carolyn turned to her passion of baking and tells us how her family inspired her to stay strong. Follow Carolyn’s journey at @Shaka_Breadz on Instagram.

If you’ve been working through the coronavirus pandemic or been impacted in some way, share your story by emailing Dallis at dallis.ontiveros@khon2.com or following him on Instagram @digitaldallis

