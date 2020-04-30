Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Mother’s Day Flower Contest

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Previous Contest Winners:

 

  • Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes – Shelby Ozaki
  • The Living808 Rams Cowboys Sweepstakes – Darren Juliano, Ethel Passion
  • Alaska Airlines Great Escape Giveaway – Kaleo Ibay
  • Dogwalkers Etc. Pet Picture Giveaway – Adriene Nawrocki, Lexus Fontanilla, Janice Rios, Mihoko Taylor, Michael-John Lazaro, Mae Keyes
  • The Phantom of the Opera Sweepstakes – Alan Matsui
  • The Moana Surfrider “Mom & Me” Staycation Giveaway – Ann Andres
  • College Basketball 3 in 1 – Kent Sakaguchi, Alton Mitsuyuki, Joy Sakaguchi, Kent Sakaguchi, Joy Sakaguchi, Ed Kobayashi, Kent Sakaguchi, Kent Sakaguchi, Loren Nakamura

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 80° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

Trending Stories