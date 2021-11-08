Home For The Holidays 2021

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Police Department is seeking information on an "at-risk" missing kupuna. Edward Doi is a 91-year-old Asian male. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

According to HPD, Doi has a bald/shaved head, gray facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Nov. 7 around 8:30 a.m. on King Avenue in Hilo.