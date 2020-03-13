Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled due to cancellation of 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.
Previous Contest Winners:
- Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes – Shelby Ozaki
- The Living808 Rams Cowboys Sweepstakes – Darren Juliano, Ethel Passion
- Alaska Airlines Great Escape Giveaway – Kaleo Ibay
- Dogwalkers Etc. Pet Picture Giveaway – Adriene Nawrocki, Lexus Fontanilla, Janice Rios, Mihoko Taylor, Michael-John Lazaro, Mae Keyes
- The Phantom of the Opera Sweepstakes – Alan Matsui
- The Moana Surfrider “Mom & Me” Staycation Giveaway – Ann Andres
- College Basketball 3 in 1 – Kent Sakaguchi, Alton Mitsuyuki, Joy Sakaguchi, Kent Sakaguchi, Joy Sakaguchi, Ed Kobayashi, Kent Sakaguchi, Kent Sakaguchi, Loren Nakamura