Las Vegas vs. Miami Flyaway Contest 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) - After 14 years of ownership, rock legend Carlos Santana has put his San Francisco Bay Area home on the market.

The home, which features sweeping bay views from the affluent San Francisco suburb of Tiburon is listed at $5,777,000. The property at 21 Tara Hill, Tiburon sits about 10 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge.