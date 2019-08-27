Charity event comes to Aloha Stadium offering $1 million in goods and services

Charity organization Convoy of Hope will host a free charity event at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, August 31st.

Partnering with local business, churches, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, Convoy of Hope will offer free goods and services, including groceries, veteran services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, hot meals, new children’s shoes, and more.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization that has served more than 115 million people since its founding in 1994. It aims to build stronger communities through generosity and kindness and provide opportunities for local volunteers to help their neighbors in a tangible way.

Gates open at 10:00 am, rain or shine.