Bring your own book (and beverage!) at Da Shop’s “For The Love of Books”

Local book store Da Shop will host its monthly event tonight, August 13th, from 6:00-8:00pm. For The Love of Books is an informal gathering centered around creating book culture in Hawaii.

The event is BYOBB — beverages and books. Why bring a book to a book store? It’s a type of show and tell, where attendees will share why that book is special to them. So bring a childhood favorite, a guilty pleasure, or even a personal journal or notebook!

The event will end at 8:00pm, but people can stick around for pau hana time and after-hours shopping.

Da Shop is located at 3565 Harding Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96816.