Bring your own book (and beverage!) at Da Shop’s “For The Love of Books”

Picture courtesy of DaShop.hnl

Local book store Da Shop will host its monthly event tonight, August 13th, from 6:00-8:00pm. For The Love of Books is an informal gathering centered around creating book culture in Hawaii.

The event is BYOBB — beverages and books. Why bring a book to a book store? It’s a type of show and tell, where attendees will share why that book is special to them. So bring a childhood favorite, a guilty pleasure, or even a personal journal or notebook!

The event will end at 8:00pm, but people can stick around for pau hana time and after-hours shopping.

Da Shop is located at 3565 Harding Avenue, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96816.

