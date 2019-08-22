Beer and BBQ at the beach: the Great Waikiki Beer Festival returns this weekend

FILE – In this June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. Alcohol problems affect almost 33 million adults and most have never sought treatment. That’s according to a government survey indicating that rates have increased in recent years. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

The 5th annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival returns to the Hilton Hawaiian Village this Saturday.

Over 100 seasonal, local and craft beers from Hawaii and beyond will be accompanied by chef-prepared BBQ for purchase. There will also be performances by Willie K., Shar Carillo, Lana Kei & Da Famili, and Johnny Cash cover band Cash’d Out.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Hawaii-based non-profit Wounded Warrior Ohana. There will also be activities for injured service members and their families.

The festival takes place on Saturday, August 24th, from 5:00pm-9:00pm, at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Great Lawn 2005 Kalia Road.