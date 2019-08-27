Authorities resume day two of search for missing diver off Kauai’s north shore

A dive team with the Kaua‘i Fire Department continues their search for 26-year-old Theobhlius Erakdrik of Kalāheo in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Police Department, and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 resumed their search for 26-year-old diver Theobhlius Erakdrik who went missing at Anini Beach on Sunday morning at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Witnesses reported that a fellow diver went missing after their dive party worked their way back to the channel. Members of the Kauai Police Department and Hanalei firefighters responded to the area. The search was suspended at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday due to darkness, with no sign of the missing diver. The search resumed during first light on Sunday, and continues on through Monday.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 808-241-1711.