Skip to content
KHON
Honolulu
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
International
Top Stories
Hawaii County closes Daniel K. Inouye Highway until further notice
Top Stories
Arson suspect arrested in Maui fire that burned 9,000 acres
Rumble Strip Proposal for Oahu
Rumble strips could be coming to more roadways on Oahu
HoMA’s Spalding House to go on sale
Live Stream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather
Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Sports
Local Sports
Cover2 HS Football
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Explore Hawaii Island
Exploring with Aloha
Go the Distance
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Healthy and Delicious
In Sickness and In Health
In the Biz
Island Slipper
Keiki Corner
Keiki O Ka Aina
Money Matters
Renovating Retirement
Run on Dunkin
Saving Lives with CPR and AEDs
Savvy Shopper
Smile808
Whats Poppin
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
CW
Community
Contests
Things 2 Know
Mixed Plate
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Community Calendar
Modern Wahine Hawaii
More
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Live Traffic
Tennessee Titans
Titans
Search
Search
Search
College Sports
Tua’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa commits to Alabama
KHON2 News
Living808