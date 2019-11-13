CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Entertainer of the Year

  • Garth Brooks
  • Eric Church
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Keith Urban

Single of the Year

  • “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
  • “GIRL” – Maren Morris
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
    Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
  • “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
    Producer: Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
  • “Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
  • “Speechless” – Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Song of the Year

  • “Beautiful Crazy”
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
  • “GIRL”
    Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
  • “God’s Country”
    Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
  • “Rainbow”
    Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
  • “Tequila”
    Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

Album of the Year

  • Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
  • Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
    Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
  • Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
  • Desperate Man – Eric Church
    Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
  • GIRL – Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Dierks Bentley
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady Antebellum
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

Musician of the Year

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
  • Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
  • Mac McAnally, Guitar
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar
  • Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis

New Artist of the Year

  • Cody Johnson
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Midland
  • Carly Pearce
  • Morgan Wallen

