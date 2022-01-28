Three keiki on one BullyBoard catching the Bellows wave all the way to shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell! Now check out this ride of the day. Amber Holton taking this epic shot of the keiki.

All three on one BullyBoard catching the Bellows energy swell all the way to shore. Check out these happy faces.

