HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day.

Yet another shot from last week’s epic south shore swell. Check out this guy slamming the brakes coming out of the Bowl, powering that big board around.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Thanks to Robert Belcher for the photo. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.