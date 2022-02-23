HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day!

That’s big wave charger Scott Shimada fighting through the offshores during a building swell at Sunset Beach.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Photographer Noa Napoleon tells us the waves started off small in the morning but by 3 p.m. it was washed out. Nice picture and wave guys.



Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch The Energy Swell,” tab to upload your photos and video.