HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Check out this ride of the day.

That’s Noah Mills getting pitted at Sandy Beach. We’re told, this was his first time at the spot. The third-grader from Jefferson Elementary showed perfect form and composure in the shore break. Awesome Noah Mills, remember that name.

