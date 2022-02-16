Nikko working it at Baby Queens at 8 years old

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day.

Nikko Stack working it at Baby Queens at 8 years old. This was just the beginning and now Nikko is hooked. Photo credit goes to the Town & Country Grom Contest.

A winner for all the keiki. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell,” tab for more information on how you can send in your photos and video.