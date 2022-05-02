HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Chris’ uncle Mike Latronic still showing that professional level surfing at Sunset Beach.

Mahalo to Noa Napoleon for the shot. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.