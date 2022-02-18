Matteus riding out the last swell at Ala Moana Bowls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Check out this ride of the day. That’s Matteus Santos getting barreled during the last big swell at Ala Moana Bowls.

Thanks to Pointnshoot808 for the shot. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

If you would like to submit photos or videos, please email them directly to news@khon2.com with “Catch the Energy Swell” in the subject line. Provide your name, phone number and details about the submitted media. We will get in touch with a release form.