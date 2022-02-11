Mala’e catching big air while wing foiling it on the north shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell and for today’s ride of the day, we go wing foiling.

Mala’e Mcelheny catches big air with the wind farm in the background. Mala’e says he’s stoked to land backflips.

Thanks to @foilcountry for the epic shot. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell,” tab to upload your photos and video.

