HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mahalo to Garret Murayama for sending in this shot of Madie staying in shape by cruising on her stand-up paddleboard down the Anahulu River near Haleiwa Town.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and videos.