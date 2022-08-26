HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it.

He just turned four this Tuesday! You go Koa! Mahalo to his proud mom Marly for the photo.

