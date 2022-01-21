Kiana is up and riding a wave at Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Kiana Carlson enjoying a fun day at Waikiki.

She rode this one all the way inside. Proud dad Eric Carlson took the photo. And don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.

