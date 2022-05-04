HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s big boy Kaleo Baxter in perfect trim at the longboard heaven. He is catching that swell at Queen’s in Waikiki.

Thanks to Tommy Pierucki for the awesome photos. If Kaleo looks familiar or his name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the assistant coach for the UH wahine volley team.

So when he’s not coaching, recruiting, or doing CrossFit, he is hanging out on the water trying to catch a few waves.

