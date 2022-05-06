HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. It’s from the current south swell, an unidentified surfer making the most of an Ala Moana Bowls closeout to jump into the weekend.

Mahalo to Robert Belcher for the photo. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.