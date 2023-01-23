It’s time to catch that energy swell and today’s ride of the day is 2023 Eddie champion Luke Shepardson! Hawaii’s own city and county lifeguard scored 89 points of a possible 90.

The first responder was actually on duty before he got the call as an official invitee.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it on Wake Up 2day.

If you would like to submit photos or videos, please email them directly to news@khon2.com with “Catch the Energy Swell” in the subject line.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Provide your name, phone number and details about the submitted media. We will then get in touch with a release form.