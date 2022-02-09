Cade riding his first wave on a shortboard in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day.

This is a shot of Cade Okuhara who tells us this was one of his first rides on a shortboard. He says he learned to surf during COVID when Waikiki was uncrowded. Good Job Cade. And thanks to Chris Nakamura for the picture.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell,” tab to upload your photos and video.