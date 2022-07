HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day.

It’s three-time world bodyboarding champion Jeff Hubbard doing his thing at Ala Moana Bowls during this past weekend. Mahalo to Liko Dowling @Likokonut for the awesome video.