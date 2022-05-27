HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day.

Today’s ride comes from this bodyboarder finishing off a textbook barrel roll out at Ala Moana. Check out his hair showing the speed.

Thanks to Robert Belcher for the picture. Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day.

Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.