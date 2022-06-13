HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. That’s Aina Alcubilla perfecting her skate game at Booth Park in Pauoa.

She just started skating with dad Sergio in December and it led to some serious quality time. Good job Aina. Mahalo to her dad for the photo.

