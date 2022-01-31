6-year-old Serena Fonseca showing off her skills in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell! Now check out this ride of the day.

That’s 6-year-old Serena Fonseca putting on a show for the tourists in front of the Royal Hawaiian Hotel with her skills.

Double shakas and a perfect stance all the way to the beach. Thank you uncle Sky for the pic! Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2day.

