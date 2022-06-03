HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. It’s something that you don’t see every day. Check out these big guys.

Four Hawaiian monk seals catch the shore break at Keawaula Beach, all the way to the sand. Mahalo to Rob Kuhl for the video.

A Hawaiian monk seal riding out a wave with his three buddies. Courtesy of Rob Kuhl.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Don’t forget to share your ride with us and we’ll highlight it right here on Wake Up 2Day. Just log onto our website at KHON2.com and click on the “Catch the Energy Swell” tab to upload your photos and video.