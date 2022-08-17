ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners overcame Shohei Ohtani’s four-hit performance to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with an 11-7 victory Wednesday.

Raleigh had the first multi-homer game of his career with a solo shot in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth for the Mariners, who moved into the top AL wild-card slot while scoring 25 runs in three straight wins at the Big A.

Ohtani hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning after getting an RBI triple and two singles earlier in his latest outstanding day at the plate. The AL MVP’s 27th homer of the season gave him four RBIs in this game and seven hits in the last two — both blowout losses for the Angels.

Carlos Santana had a two-run single during the Mariners’ four-run third inning, and George Kirby (5-3) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth while getting ample run support in his third consecutive victory.

Luis Rengifo added an RBI double before leaving with low back tightness for the Angels, who had won five of six until getting flattened in the path of Seattle’s push toward a playoff spot.

Seattle has the majors’ longest postseason drought at 20 years, while the Angels’ current seven-year drought — tied with Detroit — will become the longest in the sport if the Mariners and Philadelphia stay on track to reach the postseason this October.

Los Angeles got good news before the game when Mike Trout said he plans to return this weekend from a five-week injury absence, but the long-struggling club ended the day by getting swept in a series for the first time since the All-Star break.

After spot starter Touki Toussaint (1-1) opened with two scoreless innings for the Angels, six Mariners reached base against him in the third. Mitch Haniger had an RBI single and J.P. Crawford drew a bases-loaded walk before Santana chased Toussaint.

Suárez hit his 20th homer and Raleigh followed with his 17th against Mike Mayers. Winker added his two-run shot in the sixth.

Rengifo followed Ohtani’s RBI single with a run-scoring double in the fifth. Ohtani then tripled in the seventh and scored on Taylor Ward’s flyout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Rengifo didn’t return to the field in the eighth after grounding out in the seventh. He has been the Angels’ best hitter for most of the summer, getting a hit in 41 of his last 47 games. … Trout intends to return to the lineup Friday in Detroit. The three-time AL MVP has missed 30 games since July 12 with an injury to his upper back and ribcage, but he was determined not to have an early end to his second consecutive season after playing in only 36 games last year. The Halos likely will have to release a player to put Trout back on the roster.

UP NEXT

Mariners: After a day off, Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18 ERA) takes the mound at Oakland on Friday to open a three-game weekend series.

Angels: After a day off, hard-luck left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-8, 3.42 ERA) takes the mound at Detroit on Friday to open a 10-game trip.

