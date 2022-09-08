NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek came back to beat No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the U.S. Open semifinals Thursday night to reach her first title match at Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek will meet No. 5 Ons Jabeur for the championship on Saturday.

Swiatek, a 21-year-old from Poland, already owns two trophies from the French Open’s red clay but never had been past the fourth round on New York’s hard courts.

She kept coming back against Sabalenka. After dropping the first set, she took the second. After falling behind 4-2 in the third, she grabbed the last four games and 16 of the last 20 points.

Jabeur beat Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

___

