DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out with a concussion after taking a big hit early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Kansas City.

Wilson scrambled for a first down near the goal line, but was stopped by a wall of Chiefs defenders. He stayed down for a moment before getting up and walking toward the sideline. There was a chunk of grass stuck to the side of his helmet.

Brett Rypien entered the game while Wilson went into the blue medical tent. Rypien completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth down to get Denver within 34-28. Wilson stepped out of the tent just as Jeudy was making his third touchdown catch of the game.

Wilson threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns before the hit that forced him out. He also had a pass intercepted by Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay and returned for a 47-yard score in the second quarter.

